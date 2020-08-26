Wednesday August 26, 2020
100,000 tonnes of concrete diverted from landfill for reuse

Waste concrete from building sites is recycled to make new construction materials, including for runways at Dublin Airport

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th August, 2020
Concrete which has previously been disposed of in landfill sites is being recycled instead by Integrated Management Solutions. Picture: Getty

More than 100,000 tonnes of concrete waste has been diverted from landfill by Integrated Materials Solutions (IMS) in the first year of its Greenstone project.

Greenstone is Ireland’s first recycled concrete product formulated and supplied by IMS, the waste management company founded in 2016.

IMS takes waste concrete from construction sites that would otherwise be sent to landfill and recycles it into new construction materials at its facility near Naul in north Co Dublin. Several...

