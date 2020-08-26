100,000 tonnes of concrete diverted from landfill for reuse

More than 100,000 tonnes of concrete waste has been diverted from landfill by Integrated Materials Solutions (IMS) in the first year of its Greenstone project.

Greenstone is Ireland’s first recycled concrete product formulated and supplied by IMS, the waste management company founded in 2016.

IMS takes waste concrete from construction sites that would otherwise be sent to landfill and recycles it into new construction materials at its facility near Naul in north Co Dublin. Several...