0.2% of agricultural land needed for solar to meet renewable energy targets, TDs told
55 to 80% of land used for solar farms can also be used for ag purposes such as grazing, Irish Solar Energy Association says
Installing solar panels on just 0.2 per cent of all agricultural land would enable Ireland to meet its renewable energy targets, the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) told TDs and senators today.
“Our estimate of the necessary solar contribution to meet Ireland’s renewable target entails using the equivalent of about one fifth of one percent of Ireland’s total agricultural land,” Conall Bolger, chief executive of the ISEA, the solar lobby group, said in a submission to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
More than 98% of turf burned in 2020 slipped through carbon tax net
As environment minister Eamon Ryan ponders legal implications of U-turn on smoky fuel, huge black market trade may have made such a rule unenforceable
John Gibbons: As the smoke clears from the turf controversy, the betrayal on climate action becomes clearer
The yellow streak running through so much of our political culture as it refuses to engage with the existential climate crisis is a stain on our national discourse
First large-scale solar farm connected to national grid
Two additional solar farms to be connected this year by Neoen
NTA seeks new Dublin bus depots ahead of electric changeover
The transport authority recently moved to purchase 120 fully electric double-decker buses