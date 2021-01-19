Subscribe Today
Child and family services

Tusla to offer jobs to all final-year social work students

The child and family agency hopes to attract 100 new staff through pre-graduation job offers

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th January, 2021
Bernard Gloster, chief executive of Tusla: ‘We are potentially going to offer every graduate of social work in Ireland next year a job if they wish.’ Picture: Alan Place

Every prospective social worker in the country is going to be offered a job before they leave college this year, Tusla, the child and family agency, has said.

The first such employment offer of its kind in the sector is designed to address the shortage of social workers working with vulnerable children and families.

In an interview with the Business Post, Bernard Gloster, chief executive of Tusla, said he hoped the move would help the...

