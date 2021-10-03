Subscribe Today
Yates tests his form at racehorse breeding

The former politician and broadcaster has set up a thoroughbred business with €1.5 million from multiple high-profile investors

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
3rd October, 2021
Ivan Yeats: It is a very exciting development whereby I’ve got a group of investors together and set up a breeding operation for flat, pedigree, top-end sales of yearlings. Picture: Feargal Phillips

Ivan Yates, the former Fine Gael minister and broadcaster, has set up a new thoroughbred horse breeding operation, backed by €1.5 million from “a who’s who list” of investors.

Yates told the Business Post the money had been raised between two companies, Golden Farm Thoroughbreds Limited and Golden Farm Bloodstock Limited, through the issue of shares and partly through loan notes.

Only some of that is reflected in company...

