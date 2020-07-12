Wrightbus owner hopes to meet Greens leader Ryan about zero-emissions plan

Jo Bamford, the owner of Wrightbus, is seeking to meet new Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to discuss a zero-emissions transport plan for the island of Ireland, he told the Business Post.

Bamford is the son of Anthony Bamford, the billionaire JCB industrialist. He bought Wrightbus, a major employer in the North, late last year after it collapsed into administration.

Prior to Covid-19, Wrightbus had worked up to having more than 600 people employed again,...