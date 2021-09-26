Whiskey distilleries clash over use of ‘Killarney’ name

Two whiskey distilleries in Killarney are in a legal tussle over the right to use the word Killarney on their products.

Innisfallen Distilling Company, which trades as Killarney Distilling Company, is suing Torc Brewing, whose owner, Aidan Forde, also owns businesses called Killarney Distillery and Killarney Whisky.

The case has been filed with the High Court, but no papers have yet been served on Torc. It relates to an ongoing dispute between the two companies...