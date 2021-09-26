Whiskey distilleries clash over use of ‘Killarney’ name
‘Nobody should own a place name,’ says Aidan Forde of Torc Brewing, who is being sued by rival distillery Innisfallen
Two whiskey distilleries in Killarney are in a legal tussle over the right to use the word Killarney on their products.
Innisfallen Distilling Company, which trades as Killarney Distilling Company, is suing Torc Brewing, whose owner, Aidan Forde, also owns businesses called Killarney Distillery and Killarney Whisky.
The case has been filed with the High Court, but no papers have yet been served on Torc. It relates to an ongoing dispute between the two companies...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ian Guider: Return of redundancy payments will give clarity on zombie companies
This is an important move not only for restoring workers’ rights but also for what it may show about the scale of long-term damage to businesses and employment caused by the pandemic
Eugene Kiernan: Evergrande’s money woes have been hiding in plain sight for years
The troubled Chinese property company has had negative cashflow in eight of the past ten years and its total debt now stands at more than $320 billion. Despite an initial wobble, global markets seem relatively unconcerned, but should they be worried?
This Working Life: Time to set a pathway for future of e-invoicing in Ireland
New technologies are making possible the prospect of companies of all sizes embracing this electronic form of billing for the first time