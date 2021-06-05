‘We think the pandemic is probably beaten, but even if it isn’t, we don’t think we’re going to close again’

There was a particular moment last January, just when it started to become clear how long the third lockdown would last, that Kevin Nugent will never forget.

The owner of Tribe Hospitality, who runs a collection of cafés in Galway, was on a call with his senior staff. They were updating him on how trade was going in each property. One particular café, which would normally take in €3,000 a day, was significantly down. It...