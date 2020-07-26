Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

We need to move on from rear-view mirror economics

Many of the July stimulus package’s measures look good, but they will need to be rigorously monitored

26th July, 2020
Shoppers on a reopened Grafton Street earlier this month: consumer confidence is necessary for the July stimulus package to work

Deadweight is what economists call money that is spent to stimulate activity which would have happened anyway. We need not have any such concerns over the July stimulus package, announced last Thursday.

The need is so great that any money pumped in by the government in any direction is going to realise some benefit. The trick now is to maximise it.

Some of the negative responses towards the stimulus package measures look a bit tired...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ryanair: Eight key takeaways from the airline’s latest results

A 99 per cent reduction in passenger numbers has led to a severe drop in revenue, but the company remains optimistic about its chances of recovery. Here is what we learned:

Peter O'Dwyer | 20 hours ago

Should you travel abroad? Dr Cillian De Gascun on the green list

The director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory on the risks associated with international travel and Dr Ann Devitt of the School of Education in Trinity College discusses the effectiveness of home-schooling

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

Can McGann seal one last deal on his way out?

The chairman of beleaguered food firm Aryzta has said he will quit in September, but hopes to agree a takeover of the company before he goes

Ian Guider | 2 days ago