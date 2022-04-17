Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Wayflyer among the winners as Irish M&A stays strong

Deal values down 80 per cent to $12.5 billion due to outsized ‘mega’ acquisitions in the first quarter of 2021

Charlie Taylor
17th April, 2022
Wayflyer among the winners as Irish M&A stays strong
Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, founders of Wayflyer: one of Ireland’s newest unicorns, the firm just announced a multimillion funding round. Picture: Naoise Culhane Photography

Some 135 Irish mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were announced between January and March, the second-highest number recorded in the first quarter of a year since 1980. Wayflyer and Flipdish, the state’s newest unicorns, were among those to gain from continued interest in indigenous companies as they announced multimillion euro funding rounds.

Overall, deal values were down 80 per cent to $12.5 billion compared to the first three months of 2021, although this was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Escalating energy prices, stress on supply chains and the cost of raw materials are some of the issues that will affect Irish businesses over the next few months

This Working Life: Three steps businesses can take in times of economic uncertainty

This Working Life Mark O'Rourke
Elon Musk: the Tesla chief executive cites free speech concerns as one reason for his interest in buying Twitter. Picture: Getty

Matt Cooper: Megalomanic Musk plays to his fanboys with his ‘disruptive’ bid for Twitter

More Business Matt Cooper
Niall Carroll of The Drone Guys, AquaFuel and 100K in 30 Days: ‘When I’m interviewing potential new staff, the main things I’m looking for are confidence, common sense and eagerness to learn and participate in our team.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘It’s important to create an environment where your employees feel listened to, understood and respected’ – Niall Carroll of The Drone Guys

This Working Life Niall Carroll
In the event of a cyber attack, a robust backup and business continuity solution is the last line of defence and enables most businesses to recover quickly

This Working Life: SMEs must act now to protect themselves from cyber attacks

This Working Life Karen O'Connor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1