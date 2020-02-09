Waterford Crystal turnover falls by more than €12m

Waterford Crystal’s turnover fell by more than €12 million in 2018 and continued to struggle through 2019, mainly due to a drop in the sale of its goods in the US.

The most recent accounts for WWRD Ireland showed that its total turnover fell from €55.6 million in 2017 to €44.3 million in 2018. The majority of Waterford Crystal’s sales are in the US, and the revenue generated from that market fell from €33.5 million...