Virtual IDA trade mission seeks to create opportunities for SMEs
The goal is to win contracts and to create regional jobs, according to Enterprise Ireland
More than 330 one-to-one meetings are scheduled to take place virtually today as part of a trade mission within Ireland, announced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Contracts with Irish SMEs valued at €32 million can be traced back to connections made during previous similar trade missions, Varadkar said.
The 330 meetings are to take place between 162 Irish suppliers and 50 multinationals operating in sectors such as pharma, medtech, and information and communications technology.
