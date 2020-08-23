Vintners chief: pubs sector ‘needs cash now’

The government should forgo the “tea and sympathy” approach to Irish publicans, as there is now “no confidence” that the businesses will reopen any time soon, a representative body has warned.
“Pubs need cash now,” Donal O’Keeffe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), told the Business Post.
“If there’s no cash injection now, it will be clear the government’s talk is hollow. There are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team