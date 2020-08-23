Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Vintners chief: pubs sector ‘needs cash now’

Donal O’Keeffe of Licensed Vintners Association says shuttered and struggling pubs urgently need financial aid package

23rd August, 2020
Donal O’Keeffe of the Licensed Vintners Association of Ireland: ‘If there’s no cash injection now, it will be clear that the government’s talk is hollow’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The government should forgo the “tea and sympathy” approach to Irish publicans, as there is now “no confidence” that the businesses will reopen any time soon, a representative body has warned.

“Pubs need cash now,” Donal O’Keeffe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), told the Business Post.

“If there’s no cash injection now, it will be clear the government’s talk is hollow. There are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Jobbio ‘looking at strategic options and conserving cash’

Outlook uncertain for recruitment start-up as some shareholders said to be impatient for sale or financing event

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Primary Health aims to treble number of clinics

London-based med-centre investor plans to expand Irish presence to 15 per cent of its total portfolio

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago