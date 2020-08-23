Vintners chief: pubs sector ‘needs cash now’

The government should forgo the “tea and sympathy” approach to Irish publicans, as there is now “no confidence” that the businesses will reopen any time soon, a representative body has warned.

“Pubs need cash now,” Donal O’Keeffe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), told the Business Post.

“If there’s no cash injection now, it will be clear the government’s talk is hollow. There are...