Valley Healthcare gets €110m to fund new primary care hubs

The state-backed Valley Healthcare Fund has secured a €110 million debt facility to power its investment in Irish healthcare.
AIB is providing the debt support, which will go towards helping the fund double the number of its primary care centres to 26 nationwide.
Valley Healthcare is managed by Glencar, a health consultancy chaired by Brendan Drumm, the former HSE chief executive.
