US Jockey Club drops ‘stallion cap’ after pressure from Coolmore

The American Jockey Club has dropped plans to introduce a controversial “stallion cap”, which would have had major implications for large thoroughbred operations in the US such as Coolmore’s Ashford stud in Lexington, Kentucky.

The move comes after Coolmore, which is owned by John Magnier, the Irish billionaire businessman, and two other thoroughbred operators in Kentucky, Spendthrift Farm and Three Chimneys Farm, initiated legal proceedings against the Jockey Club last year,...