US Jockey Club drops ‘stallion cap’ after pressure from Coolmore
The proposed move would have limited thoroughbred stallion horses in the US to breeding with a maximum of 140 mares every year
The American Jockey Club has dropped plans to introduce a controversial “stallion cap”, which would have had major implications for large thoroughbred operations in the US such as Coolmore’s Ashford stud in Lexington, Kentucky.
The move comes after Coolmore, which is owned by John Magnier, the Irish billionaire businessman, and two other thoroughbred operators in Kentucky, Spendthrift Farm and Three Chimneys Farm, initiated legal proceedings against the Jockey Club last year,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: What will the remote working bill mean on the ground?
The draft scheme of the right to request remote working bill has so far been given a lukewarm reception, but what will the new law actually mean for employers and employees?
This Working Life: Collaboration is key to the successful introduction of regulatory reform
The Central Bank’s new individual accountability framework, set to be implemented during 2023, will comprise four pillars
This Working Life: Fiona Descoteaux, chief executive and founder of Innovate Communities, on the importance of getting to know your people
I am the chief executive and founder of Innovate Communities, a Dublin-based social enterprise focused on fostering community-driven innovation in Ireland. I am also a board member of Axis Ballymun, the arts centre
Money managed by Irish funds industry hits $5.7 trillion mark
Total for 2021 includes funds domiciled in Ireland as well as foreign-domiciled funds administered here