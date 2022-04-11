Subscribe Today
US insurer NFP buys Resure for undisclosed sum

Acquisition continues trend of consolidation in Irish insurance market

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
11th April, 2022
NFP: ReSure is its third Irish purchase after HMP Insurance and Pension Advisers, and Aiken Insurances Limited

NFP, the US insurance broker, has made its third acquisition in the Irish market after snapping up ReSure Corporate Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The US firm, based out of New York, has been on an acquisition spree globally in recent years having bought up more than 45 brokerages since 2020.

The company has been following the same path in Ireland where the sector has undergone a significant consolidation with several new players entering the market and...

