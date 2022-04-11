US insurer NFP buys Resure for undisclosed sum

NFP, the US insurance broker, has made its third acquisition in the Irish market after snapping up ReSure Corporate Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The US firm, based out of New York, has been on an acquisition spree globally in recent years having bought up more than 45 brokerages since 2020.

The company has been following the same path in Ireland where the sector has undergone a significant consolidation with several new players entering the market and...