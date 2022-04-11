US insurer NFP buys Resure for undisclosed sum
Acquisition continues trend of consolidation in Irish insurance market
NFP, the US insurance broker, has made its third acquisition in the Irish market after snapping up ReSure Corporate Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
The US firm, based out of New York, has been on an acquisition spree globally in recent years having bought up more than 45 brokerages since 2020.
The company has been following the same path in Ireland where the sector has undergone a significant consolidation with several new players entering the market and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
CapVest moves to block rival bid for Virtus shares
Seamus Fitzpatrick’s €5 billion equity fund has objected to an unsolicited offer to the fertility services firm from Australian-run BHG Capital
This Working Life: ‘I’ve learned that it can be possible to have it all, and I like to instil this belief in others’ – Annette Hickey of PayPal
The vice-president of global operations at PayPal has always been an advocate for women in the workplace and for flexibility, and believes it is possible to be a successful businessperson and a parent
This Working Life: Why Ireland must act to retain its competitive advantage
Reducing processing times for people coming to work here and improving our personal tax system are just two ways to ensure that Ireland can compete
This Working Life: Anne O’Leary on how employers can do more to support staff through fertility treatment and pregnancy
Vodafone's recently launched fertility and pregnancy policies are designed not just to offer flexibility and paid leave, but a wider range of support services