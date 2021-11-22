Upstream Healthcare raises $45m for US expansion plans

Upstream Healthcare, a US venture set up by healthcare entrepreneur Fergus Hoban, has closed a series A funding round of $45 million aimed at powering its growth in the US.

The investment round was led by Dragoneer, a San Francisco-based investment group with over $21 billion under management.

Founded and majority owned by Hoban, who previously set up the Unicare pharmacy chain in Ireland, Upstream Healthcare is based in North Carolina and provides home medical and health...