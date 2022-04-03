Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Tycoon Desmond sets out luxury development plans for Caribbean island

The billionaire mogul has dismissed reports of a rift with his business partner over a scheme to establish a high-end resort on Canouan, the St Vincent and Grenadines island

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
3rd April, 2022
Tycoon Desmond sets out luxury development plans for Caribbean island
Efforts have been made to turn Canouan into an exclusive destination for yacht-owners and the super-rich for almost three decades

Dermot Desmond believes his plans to develop an ultra-luxe resort for the yacht set on a small Caribbean island “is the one that people are going to thank me for”, according to a recent interview in a magazine for the super wealthy.

The Irish billionaire detailed his ambitions on the island of Canouan, which is part of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and dismissed any suggestion of discord with his development partners when...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

With every welcome job announcement comes added pressure to supply highly skilled workers to take up those jobs. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: Ireland’s model of open economics has achieved wonders, but cracks are beginning to emerge

Business Lucinda Creighton
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Time of day pricing for electricity floated; Tensions rise over Russian gas

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Louise McKeown, marketing director of Magnet +: ‘In sales you live or die by networking, not networking for the sake of networking, but seeking out and talking to people who can help you and who you can help.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘Be consistent, show the business and your colleagues that you add value’ – Louise McKeown of Magnet +

This Working Life Louise McKeown
Businesses are under pressure when it comes to retaining talent, but those which take a strategic and inclusive approach will be more attractive to employees

This Working Life: Want to retain talent? Try improving the the employee experience

This Working Life Sarah McDonough

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1