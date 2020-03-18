Wednesday March 18, 2020
Trump loses permission to build Doonbeg wall

Rock structure at Co Clare golf resort would have ‘adverse effects’ on dunes, planning board rules

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
18th March, 2020
Donald Trump in Doonbeg: his company was given permission to build a sea wall in late 2017 by Clare County Council to prevent part of the course being eroded by the sea. Picture:

Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort has lost its permission to build a protective rock wall along the neigbouring dunes.

An appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the proposed wall, led by Liam Madden and Peter Sweetman, found that the proposed wall would have an “adverse effects on the physical structure, functionality, and sediment supply of dune habitat within the Carrowmore Dunes Special Area of Conservation”.

TIGL Ireland Enterprises, the...

