Trinity Biotech aims to have rapid Covid-19 antibody test on market by next March

Trinity Biotech, the Bray-based maker of medical testing kits, expects its 10-minute Covid-19 antibody test to be on the market by the end of the first quarter of next year.

The company has been developing a number of antibody tests for the Covid-19 virus and has submitted a number of these for emergency authorisation use in the United States, which speeds up their approval for sale.

The 10-to-12 minute antibody test is currently in development...