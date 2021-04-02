Transport and ICT lead growth in services sector

The latest edition of the Central Statistics Office’s Monthly Service Index showed a 2.8 per cent rise in economic output in February when compared with January on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Five sectors showed an increase in output in the month of February: passenger travel, freight travel and postal activities (7.2 per cent), wholesale and retail trade (4.5 per cent), information and communication (2.8 per cent), administrative and support service activities (1.6 per cent)...