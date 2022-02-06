Top liquidators in talks with Deloitte after setting up new firm

Ireland’s five top liquidators, who last week broke away from KPMG and Deloitte to set up a new insolvency firm, are involved in secret talks with Deloitte over a potentially larger transaction, the Business Post can reveal.

Last week it emerged that Ken Fennell, Mark Degnan and James Anderson of Deloitte, and Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson of KPMG, had handed in their notices and would be joining Interpath Advisory, a...