Top liquidators in talks with Deloitte after setting up new firm
Five former Deloitte and KPMG partners are now aiming to set up an Irish arm of British restructuring firm Interpath Advisory
Ireland’s five top liquidators, who last week broke away from KPMG and Deloitte to set up a new insolvency firm, are involved in secret talks with Deloitte over a potentially larger transaction, the Business Post can reveal.
Last week it emerged that Ken Fennell, Mark Degnan and James Anderson of Deloitte, and Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson of KPMG, had handed in their notices and would be joining Interpath Advisory, a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Mark Kelly, co-founder of The Kick Company on the team spirit that leads to sport and hospitality success
Kelly believes that teams – in work or sport – thrive in an environment of trust and integrity
Victims of cyberattacks ‘should follow HSE’s lead by being more transparent’
PwC’s cybersecurity leader Pat Moran says the level of detail shared has helped other victims of similar attacks
Angel investors backing Irish start-ups to the tune of €18.2m
Funding increased by 30% in 2021, but agency warns some companies may have been overvalued in market ‘awash with cash’
This Working Life: Can a four-day working week deliver for everyone?
A new six-month trial to be carried out by 20 Irish businesses aims to find out if productivity will be affected by workers spending fewer days in the office