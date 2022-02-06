Subscribe Today
Top liquidators in talks with Deloitte after setting up new firm

Five former Deloitte and KPMG partners are now aiming to set up an Irish arm of British restructuring firm Interpath Advisory

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
6th February, 2022
Deloitte was reported as saying: ‘An amicable engagement process has commenced’

Ireland’s five top liquidators, who last week broke away from KPMG and Deloitte to set up a new insolvency firm, are involved in secret talks with Deloitte over a potentially larger transaction, the Business Post can reveal.

Last week it emerged that Ken Fennell, Mark Degnan and James Anderson of Deloitte, and Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson of KPMG, had handed in their notices and would be joining Interpath Advisory, a...

