Top 100 S-Z

The Business Post takes a look under the hood at the most exciting young start-ups in the country: what they’ve got to offer, where they’re headed and how they’re going to get there
Safecility
Safecility, founded by Cian O’Flaherty and based out of Dún Laoghaire IADT, is using internet of things technology to automate building safety checks.
The wireless tool can easily be retrofitted to make existing compliance processes “smart”, making it easier for property owners and managers to comply with the required testing and maintenance of life safety systems. Safecility sensors automate compliance testing for things like emergency lighting, fire door...
