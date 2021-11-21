Top 100 J-R

Subscribe Today
The Business Post takes a look under the hood at the most exciting young start-ups in the country: what they’ve got to offer, where they’re headed and how they’re going to get there

Deanna O’Connor
21st November, 2021
Kianda Technologies

Kianda’s no-code business process automation platform makes it possible to easily digitalise manual work. It helps business users to create enterprise technology, even if they do not have any coding skills.

The Saas company, founded by Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, announced a €1.5 million funding boost in October 2021, made through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund, and supported by Enterprise Ireland. Kianda plans to use this...

