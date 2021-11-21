Top 100 J-R

Kianda Technologies

Kianda’s no-code business process automation platform makes it possible to easily digitalise manual work. It helps business users to create enterprise technology, even if they do not have any coding skills.

The Saas company, founded by Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, announced a €1.5 million funding boost in October 2021, made through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund, and supported by Enterprise Ireland. Kianda plans to use this...