Top 100 J-R
The Business Post takes a look under the hood at the most exciting young start-ups in the country: what they’ve got to offer, where they’re headed and how they’re going to get there
Kianda Technologies
Kianda’s no-code business process automation platform makes it possible to easily digitalise manual work. It helps business users to create enterprise technology, even if they do not have any coding skills.
The Saas company, founded by Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, announced a €1.5 million funding boost in October 2021, made through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund, and supported by Enterprise Ireland. Kianda plans to use this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hot 100 A-D
The Business Post takes a look under the hood at the most exciting young start-ups in the country: what they’ve got to offer, where they’re headed and how they’re going to get there
This Working Life: Why every board must have a succession plan
To ensure good corporate governance, company boards must be constantly seeking to recruit diverse members with the right skills and experience
This Working Life: How to lessen the fallout of employee exodus
The ‘great resignation’ has taken hold in Ireland, with 42 per cent of Irish workers planning to leave their jobs in the next year, and employers need to be prepared
Supporting start-ups to succeed on a global scale
Irish entrepreneurs are resilient, ambitious and brave – and Enterprise Ireland is there to help them succeed internationally in every way possible, writes Penny Gray