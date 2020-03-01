Sunday March 1, 2020
The week in business

Key data and developments for your diary

1st March, 2020
Last month Greencoat Renewables bought a 14.1 megawatt wind farm in Clare for €35.4 million. Picture: Getty

MONDAY

Greencoat Renewables gives an energy reading

Greencoat Renewables releases its full-year results. It comes the month after the Irish energy company bought a 14.1 megawatt wind farm in Clare for €35.4 million in a deal that took its wind assets portfolio to 476MW. The farm consists of six Enercon E92 turbines that have been operational since December.

