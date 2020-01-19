The week in business

MONDAY
Taoiseach to honour Apple chief
Tim Cook visits Ireland tomorrow. The Apple chief executive will be presented with an award by Leo Varadkar to recognise his company’s 40 years in Ireland. The visit comes as the state and Apple contest a European Commission ruling that the tech giant should pay Ireland €13 billion in back taxes. Separately, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is due to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team