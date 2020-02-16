The Week in Business

MONDAY
Update on UN development goals
The Central Statistics Office issues an update on Ireland’s progress on the “poverty” element of the UN’s sustainable development goals. The universal framework sets 17 goals and 169 targets to mobilise efforts to end poverty, inequality and climate change.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team