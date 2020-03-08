Sunday March 8, 2020
The week in business

Events, releases and developments for your diary

8th March, 2020
In January, 20,665 new private cars were licensed according to new CSO figures

MONDAY

New car data released by CSO

Data on new vehicles licensed in February is released by the Central Statistics Office. In January, 20,665 new private cars were licensed, a drop of 7.2 per cent compared with a year earlier. Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 20.8 per cent of new cars licensed. The number of used cars was 7,693, a decrease of 5.5 per cent on the previous year.

