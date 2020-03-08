The week in business

MONDAY

New car data released by CSO

Data on new vehicles licensed in February is released by the Central Statistics Office. In January, 20,665 new private cars were licensed, a drop of 7.2 per cent compared with a year earlier. Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 20.8 per cent of new cars licensed. The number of used cars was 7,693, a decrease of 5.5 per cent on the previous year.