The week in business

MONDAY

Seven party leaders to debate in Galway

RTÉ hosts its first live televised leaders’ debate. The Claire Byrne Live general election debate at NUI Galway will feature questions from a live audience of over 300 people. The seven party leaders taking part will be Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael, Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil, Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Brendan Howlin of Labour, Eamon Ryan of the Green...