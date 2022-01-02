The ones to watch: the tech and start-up movers and shakers who could shape 2022

Some very familiar names look set to grab headlines this year, but also newer ones, particularly those leading businesses where demand is flourishing during the weird pandemic new world order.

Naturally, founders at tech firms that provide valuable virus-bashing solutions for health and hospitality will be influential in 2022, while food business founders, particularly those innovating around plant-based or sustainable food, are likely to be ones to watch.

Fintech pioneers will continue to be important, as...