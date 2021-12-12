Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

The Last Post: A Christmas feast of chancers, gamblers and empire-builders

Gambling, addiction, giant egos and the continuing dominance of Big Tech: yes, it’s been a vintage year for business books. Here are some you might want under your tree this Christmas

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
12th December, 2021
The Last Post: A Christmas feast of chancers, gamblers and empire-builders
Jeff Bezos: Brad Stone’s second book about the Amazon tycoon reveals his manic demands and ruthless attention to driving down costs

Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe

One of the best books of any genre published this year, Empire of Pain tells the riveting story of how the opioid painkiller OxyContin created so many addicts, largely in the US but also in other parts of the world, and led to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

This saga of human misery, told through several compelling individual stories, is bad enough. But the cynicism...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company: ‘Build your network early and maintain it, because you will be using it throughout your career’. Picture: Pacemaker

This Working Life interview: Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company

This Working Life Eddie McGoldrick
According to the latest Eurostat figures, men are paid on average 11.3 per cent more than women in Ireland. Picture Getty Images

This Working Life: The gap between aspiration and reality of gender pay to be revealed

This Working Life Joanne Hyde
The stop-start response to recent Covid developments has brought most of the night-time economy to its knees at little more than a moment’s notice. Picture: Getty

Frank Gleeson: The experience economy needs a talented and trained workforce

Business Frank Gleeson
Participants go through three weeks of intensive training including all basic operative training such as health and safety. Picture: Getty Images

This Working Life: LES construction course helping trainees build a future

This Working Life Jim Hargis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1