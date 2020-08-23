Sunday August 23, 2020
Business

The great outdoors: from Cork to Paris, urban centres around the world are changing in response to the Covid era

With Cork’s businesses fighting desperately to weather the economic storm caused by the coronavirus, initiatives such as outdoor dining and pedestrianisation might just save the city’s hospitality industry

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
23rd August, 2020

Standing on the corner of Oliver Plunkett Street and Princes Street, Ann Doherty, chief executive of Cork City Council, pauses and looks up the thoroughfare with a smile on her face. “There you go, now. That’s Princes Street,” she said.

Considering the muted nature of the hospitality trade in recent months, it is a sight to behold. The sun is beaming down on the tables and chairs, spaced out appropriately,...

