The Daily Briefing

Britain leaves the European Union at 11pm after 47 years of membership. A clock counting down the last hour will be projected onto 10 Downing Street while Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader, will host a celebration outside the Palace of Westminster. There will be a business-as-usual transition period until the end of 2020. Negotiations between the EU and Britain will focus on how to work and trade with each other in future. Boris Johnson, who has...