The Daily Briefing

Bernard Looney takes over as chief executive of BP. Read Aaron Rogan’s profile of the Kerryman. Since the new year, Looney and a team of advisers have been holding behind-closed-door meetings about how a company that is viewed as one of the planet’s biggest polluters can become more green, not just in reputation but in action too. There is growing pressure for the company to make a concrete commitment on transitioning away from fossil fuels, but...