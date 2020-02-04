The Daily Briefing

RTÉ’s leaders’ debate had been scheduled to be another head-to-head between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, but the late addition of Mary Lou McDonald makes this the first three-way contest of the campaign. The Prime Time Debate will be moderated by Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullough, and starts at 9.35pm.
Exchequer returns are released....
