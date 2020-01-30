Thursday January 30, 2020
The Daily Briefing

What’s coming up today and what you might have missed

30th January, 2020
5
Guinness last year predicted sales growth of up to 4 per cent for 2020

Diageo releases its second-quarter results. In September, it predicted sales growth of up to 4 per cent for 2020, but warned that it was “not immune” to changes in global trade policies. It comes as the drinks giant deliberates over a developer for an urban quarter in Dublin’s Liberties. It plans to transform 12.6 acres of St James’s Gate, home of Guinness, with major residential, office and commercial developments....

