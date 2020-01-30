The Daily Briefing

Diageo releases its second-quarter results. In September, it predicted sales growth of up to 4 per cent for 2020, but warned that it was “not immune” to changes in global trade policies. It comes as the drinks giant deliberates over a developer for an urban quarter in Dublin’s Liberties. It plans to transform 12.6 acres of St James’s Gate, home of Guinness, with major residential, office and commercial developments....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team