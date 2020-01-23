The Daily Briefing

Thursday January 23, 2020
23rd January, 2020
Christine Lagarde chairs her second policy meeting as governor of the European Central Bank

The European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to leave its deposit and refinancing rates unchanged at -0.5 per cent and 0 per cent respectively at Christine Lagarde’s second policy meeting as governor. Her first meeting last month started off with some governing council members calling for “vigilance” on the efficacy of current stimulus measures, even as they agreed to maintain them for now.

