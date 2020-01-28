The Daily Briefing

Greencore Group holds its annual general meeting and issues its first-quarter results. For the year to September 27, the food group headed by Patrick Coveney reported that revenues had increased by 2.6 per cent cent to £1.44 billion (€1.68 million), with pre-tax profits jumping by 216 per cent to £56.4 million. The company said in September that half its growth in the next few years would come from acquisitions and that excess cash would be...