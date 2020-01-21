Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Daily Briefing

What’s coming up today and what you might have missed

21st January, 2020
6
The Irishman is among Nextflix’s Oscar hopes

Netflix releases its fourth-quarter earnings. The US company recently made Oscar history as the first streaming service to win the most nominations, with 24. It faces an increasingly competitive market with the entry of rivals such as Disney+ and Apple TV+. Netflix missed its expected subscription-growth target in the past two quarters, helping to push its total return to -3.5 per cent. Analysts will be watching to see if Academy Award nominations for The Irishman,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A lot done but more for next government to do, say business owners

Representatives want new administration to tackle issues such as rising costs, infrastructure problems and tax laws

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

Magnet attracts Siro business broadband contract

Network says it will deliver high speeds, reliability and a business service back-up to 36,000 companies

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

Capitalflow to lend €50 million to small and medium-sized firms

Alternative lender becoming one of largest non-bank lenders as it has advanced over €450 million to businesses so far

Ian Guider | 2 days ago