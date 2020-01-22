The Daily Briefing

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin go head-to-head in a debate on Virgin Media One at 9.30pm. Pat Kenny will host the face-off between the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders. Virgin Media and RTÉ have come under criticism for holding these one-on-one contests, although both are hosting separate debates with up to seven party leaders. Two recent polls have given Fianna Fáil the lead, with Fine Gael in second place and Sinn Féin only one...