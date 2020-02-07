Friday February 7, 2020
The Daily Briefing

What's coming up today and what you might have missed

7th February, 2020
3
AbbVie has been cleared by the European Commission to buy Allergan, the Botox-maker

AbbVie issues its fourth-quarter results. It comes the week after the US pharma giant was cleared by the European Commission to buy Allergan, the Botox maker, for $63 billion. Paul Colgan, Allergan’s site lead in Westport, said he did not expect this to result in any “material change” to his company’s operations in Ireland, where it employs about 2,000 people.

Unemployment data for January is released in the US. In December,...

