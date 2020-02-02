Teeling’s diamond firm raises £250,000 in new shares

John Teeling’s Botswana Diamonds has raised £250,000 in newly issued shares just as market sentiment has begun to indicate the price of diamonds might be ready to rise.

The shares were bought mostly by Teeling, his fellow director Jim Finn and two unnamed British investors, as well as diamond investors in Zimbabwe, Teeling told the Business Post.

This is its second fundraising in just over six months after it raised another £250,000 in...