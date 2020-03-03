Tuesday March 3, 2020
Tech official suggests ‘minister for artificial intelligence’

Government’s chief information officer says progress will be made if ‘political time’ is devoted to the issue

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
3rd March, 2020
Barry Lowry, the government’s chief information officer: American technology solutions may not work in Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The next government needs a minister who “gets it” to make sure data and artificial intelligence are properly used in public services, the state’s chief information officer has said.

Barry Lowry said the proper use of data in public services was reliant on a minister willing to drive change and could require a special ministerial brief.

“What I’m seeing in Europe is the most successful digital government countries are those that...

