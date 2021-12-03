Tánaiste launches Redesdale’s €75 million food fund
Enterprise Ireland is providing €15 million in investment through its seed and venture fund
Redesdale Group, the new food, beverage and nutrition investment venture backed by former blue chip company chief executives and high net worth business names, was launched yesterday by Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise.
As previously reported by the Business Post, the fund recently closed its first funding round of €27 million, and it will provide seed and early stage capital to Irish food entrepreneurs. It will seek to raise...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Taoiseach urges caution amid Omicron spread; Three hikes its bills
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This Working Life: How to avoid the risks of remote working
Working from home is here to stay, and while it does not fundamentally alter the employer/employee relationship, there are some practical differences to be kept in mind
Out of Office: Cabinet agrees new travel restrictions; Greencore back in black
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Out of Office: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey stepping down; Retail sales in Ireland decline by 1.7%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news