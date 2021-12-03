Subscribe Today
Business

Tánaiste launches Redesdale’s €75 million food fund

Enterprise Ireland is providing €15 million in investment through its seed and venture fund

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
3rd December, 2021
Tánaiste launches Redesdale's €75 million food fund
Leo Varadkar: ‘I’m extremely proud of the fact that we produce enough food to feed nine times our population’

Redesdale Group, the new food, beverage and nutrition investment venture backed by former blue chip company chief executives and high net worth business names, was launched yesterday by Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise.

As previously reported by the Business Post, the fund recently closed its first funding round of €27 million, and it will provide seed and early stage capital to Irish food entrepreneurs. It will seek to raise...

