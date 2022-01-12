Take-home pay increases for minimum wage earners despite reduction of hours

Average take-home pay increased for minimum wage employees despite a reduction in hours, a new analysis has found.

Since 2016, the minimum wage rate has increased in Ireland on a yearly basis as a result of recommendations from the Low Pay Commission. Last year, the government approved the recommendation from the Low Pay Commission to increase the national minimum wage to €10.50 per hour in 2022.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) was commissioned by the...