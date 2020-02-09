Sysnet secures private equity backing for next stage of growth

Sysnet Global Solutions, the Irish payments regulation company founded by the Moynagh family, has sealed significant private equity backing for its next level of growth.

Sources said the roughly €150 million investment meant a sizeable return for the Moynaghs on their 59 per cent stake of the business. The company would not confirm the transaction figure but said “the deal crystallises investment for shareholders and the Moynagh family were significant shareholders”.

Chairman Tom Moynagh...