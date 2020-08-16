Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Some Aryzta shareholders backing plans to oust board members

Two investment firms indicate they will support moves by Veraizon to vote several Aryzta directors off board

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
16th August, 2020
Veraison is seeking to remove Gary McGann, the company‘s chairman; Kevn Toldand, the chief executive; and Dan Flinter, Annette Flynn and Rolf Watter, three non-executive directors, from the board

A number of small shareholders in Aryzta, the Irish-Swiss food company, have indicated that they are prepared to back plans to oust members of its board.

Ahead of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders next month, two investment firms have said they will back the plans being led by Veraison to vote several Aryzta directors off the board.

Last week the corporate deals publication Mergermarket reported that Valorvento and RBR, two firms that hold small...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Enterprise Ireland makes profit of €49m from share sales

Overall income for 2019 rose from €330m to €380m, annual report shows

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Ex-Mincon chief sells another large parcel of shares

Kevin Barry no longer has ‘notifiable interest’ in firm, which could mean he has sold his entire remaining stake

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Revenue takes High Court action against group of Deloitte partners

The proceedings were lodged against three individuals towards the end of last month

Roisin Burke | 4 hours ago