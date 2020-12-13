Smurfit backs cancer biotech firm

Michael Smurfit, the former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa, has put just over €80,000 into a biotech start-up aiming to develop targeted cancer treatments.

Documents filed for Inflection Biotech show that the company raised just under €230,000 in recent months, with Smurfit buying around €81,000 worth of shares through his Isle of Man-based vehicle, Bacchantes.

Smurfit was joined in the investment by Conor Mallaghan, whose family owns the Carton House golf resort. Mallaghan is also...