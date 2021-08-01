Shaw Academy cannot pay Facebook €8.5m for ad campaigns
The beleaguered online learning group is petitioning for the protection of courts after suffering millions of euro in losses
Social media giant Facebook is owed roughly €8.5 million by Shaw Academy, the embattled online learning group, details of its examinership petition reveal.
The group, which is petitioning for the protection of courts having suffered millions in losses, advertised heavily with Facebook and Google to promote its courses.
Its two main Irish companies were granted interim examinership by the High Court on Thursday, ahead of a hearing on its petition in mid-August.
