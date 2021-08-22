Second Captains directors took pay cut last year due to Covid

The directors of Second Captains Limited, the company behind the popular sports podcast, took reduced pay in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

The directors of Second Captains are Simon Hick, Eoin McDevitt, Ciaran Murphy, Mark Horgan and Ken Early, who started working together around 15 years ago on Newstalk’s Off The Ball programme.

The latest accounts for the company show that each of the directors invoiced €83,000 for their work on the show,...