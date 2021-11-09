Seán FitzPatrick dies aged 73
A spokesman for his family confirmed that the banker died yesterday of cardiac arrest following a short illness
Seán FitzPatrick, the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, has died at age 73, a spokesman for his family confirmed.
The 73-year-old was rushed to hospital last week after suddenly taking ill, where he later died of cardiac arrest. Funeral arrangements are set to be announced in due course. He is survived by his wife, Tríona, and children Jonathan, David and Sarah.
The high-profile banker oversaw the rise of Anglo from a...
