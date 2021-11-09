Subscribe Today
Seán FitzPatrick dies aged 73

A spokesman for his family confirmed that the banker died yesterday of cardiac arrest following a short illness

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th November, 2021
Seán FitzPatrick was chief executive of Anglo from 1986 until 2005, at which point he stepped down from the chief role to become the bank’s chairman. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Seán FitzPatrick, the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, has died at age 73, a spokesman for his family confirmed.

The 73-year-old was rushed to hospital last week after suddenly taking ill, where he later died of cardiac arrest. Funeral arrangements are set to be announced in due course. He is survived by his wife, Tríona, and children Jonathan, David and Sarah.

The high-profile banker oversaw the rise of Anglo from a...

